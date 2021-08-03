On July 25 at our church we celebrated the Christian ordinance -- also understood as sacrament -- of baptism. Christians throughout history have been baptized. This ordinance is as old as Christianity itself.
Some of Jesus’ most famous words are, “Go into all the world, making and baptizing disciples.” Baptism is one of Christianity’s distinguishing marks. While there is more to Christianity than baptism, this ordinance is a non-negotiable part of following Jesus.
What exactly is baptism? There are some words that we use so frequently that we forget their definition. I think “baptism” is one of those words.
In this brief time I have with you, I’d like to explain the meaning and importance of baptism. To do this, I’d like to share with you a verse from Romans 6:4. It says, “Therefore, we have been buried with him through baptism into death, in order that just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, so we too may live a new life.”
Baptism symbolizes a Christian’s death to sin. You see, the Bible teaches that sin maintains a strong hold on us. For us to be able to truly live, the power of sin must be destroyed. Only Jesus can break the power of sin in our lives. His death breaks the power of sin. In baptism, we symbolically join with Christ in His death. Baptism is a picture of our death to sin. As we are submerged under the water, we show the world that Jesus has broken the power of sin in our lives by His death.
Good thing we don’t stay submerged under water! We would drown. Jesus doesn’t leave us under the water to drown and die. Our death to sin is for the purpose of victory and life in Jesus’ name. In baptism, we are submerged, and we are raised out of the water. Jesus was raised from the dead. He lives. So, too, because of Jesus’ death, we live. We rise out of the water — which symbolizes the new life Jesus has given us.
Jesus provides us with what we need — death to sin and life in Him. That’s what I need. That’s what you need. That’s what we all need. Christians show their death to sin and life in Jesus through baptism. Do you long for this victory over sin? Do you long for true life? Do you want to know more about Jesus? Join us this Sunday morning at Community Bible Church to see the power of God on display. May God bless you richly.
Chance Sumner is the senior pastor at Community Bible Church in Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.