While it might not be his full time profession, Randy Slama spends some of his free time selling sports collectibles.
The collectible industry can be quite lucrative at times. Earlier this year, Goldin Auctions sold a T-206 Honus Wagner baseball card for $7.25 million. While he might not have anything quite so exorbitant, the pastime is still something he is passionate about.
The Huddle, found inside Northridge Plaza, has a variety of pro and collegiate athletic collectibles. Salma works full time for the state in their IT department, yet manages to find time to tend to his shop.
He’s familiar with the hobby, having started collecting cards when he was just a child. Slama didn’t begin selling collectibles until later in life at the Mile High Flea Market in Henderson, Colorado.
“As I was out doing cards, I added other things like pennants and other sports memorabilia,” Slama said.
While his portfolio of collectibles began to expand, he stayed true to baseball cards throughout. At the time, Michael Jordan cards were becoming increasingly collectible due to him trying his hand at a baseball career.
“At that time, the hot card was the Michael Jordan Upper Deck special insert where he was taking batting practice with the White Sox,” he said.
Before settling on its present location, Slama was working on consignment in various stores. He recalls prior to the VA Clinic that he had a kiosk in that area of the mall. While he is the only one there now, The Huddle was a family affair earlier in its inception. His sons worked for him, with Salma thinking it would be a good way to teach them the value of hard work.
“They worked for awhile and didn’t want to work for dad forever,” he said jokingly.
One of his hot ticket items include Viking wideout Justin Jefferson rookie cards as well as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While nearby pro teams like the Vikings and Twins are prevalent, he also has baseball caps on sale to benefit the American Legion Baseball team in Pierre. All proceeds from the hat sales go to help fund the games and equipment purchased.
The Huddle gets those from all age groups to patronize his store.
“The younger kids are probably more into the current players. Some of the older age collectors might have stopped collecting for a while. They come back around and kinda look to see what we have for them,” he said.
While the older generations have an appreciation for the condition of the cards, youth can benefit from the hobby.
“If they’re collecting cards, they need to learn to take care of them,” Slama said.
While his sons are too old to put on his shoulders to get autographs, Slama keeps the doors open for Pierre’s only baseball card shop.
