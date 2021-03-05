Both chambers of the South Dakota Legislature hosted a blood drive with Vitalant blood services on March 4 at the South Dakota State Capitol, which collected 47 units of blood products.
Fifty people volunteered to donate, and 40 people were able to donate on the day.
Seven people donated Power Red Cells (2RBC), which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were 13 people who volunteered for their first time.
Jenae Hansen and Caroline Hansen co-coordinated the drive.
Vitalant is currently testing all successful blood, platelet and plasma donations in the foreseeable future for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. If your donation is antibody positive, Vitalant can produce convalescent plasma from it to help COVID patients. Because antibodies are part of the body’s immune response and not the virus itself, antibody testing cannot be used to diagnose current coronavirus infection.
