Insecticide products are a useful tool when it comes to managing insect pests both indoors and outdoors. However, many insecticides can be hazardous to human health upon direct exposure.
It is important to take proper safety precautions when working with insecticides to protect yourself from potential harm. This can be achieved by carefully reading and understanding insecticide labels, wearing the appropriate personal protective equipment and exercising caution when using insecticides.
The first step, and the most important, is to always follow the label instructions for the insecticide you are working with. This should be done prior to opening the product container.
Insecticide labels not only explain how to use the product but also contain information on safety and first aid in case of an emergency. Labels will always list the legal requirements for safe usage and protection when handling, mixing, loading or applying an insecticide.
When it comes to protection, it is important that you wear the personal protective equipment — PPE — that is required for the insecticide you are using. This typically includes rubber gloves, a long sleeve shirt, long pants, eye protection and a mask or respirator if necessary.
All PPE requirements along with further recommendations can be found on the insecticide label. The amount of PPE you need to wear depends on how hazardous the insecticide is that you are working with. The goal of wearing PPE is simply to reduce exposure as much as possible.
When you are finished applying an insecticide, be sure to properly clean contaminated equipment and clothing. Empty insecticide containers and dirty PPE should be disposed of as instructed on the insecticide label.
It is important to wear gloves when handling any contaminated clothing. Wash the clothes separately from the rest of your laundry, and always use hot water and heavy-duty detergent. Do not place the clothes into the dryer as there may still be insecticide residues on them that would contaminate the dryer. Instead, hang the clothes on a line to dry after washing.
Insecticides can be hazardous and should be handled with caution. Always be careful and follow label instructions to avoid misuse that could prove harmful or even fatal.
Patrick Wagner is an entomology field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
