The city’s Recreation Department is pairing up with the Pierre Fire Department to help the community stay cool this summer. Every Tuesday evening in July, the city will host neighborhood fire hydrant parties.
This is the second summer the recreation department has organized hydrant parties.
“It was something we tried during the heat of COVID, and it was really popular,” Recreation Superintendent Mindy Cheap said. “It was so well received that we decided to bring it back.”
The parties will feature oversized sprinklers provided by the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department.
“We run the water through our hoses on our fire truck, and then shoot the water in the air to make a monster-sized sprinkler,” Fire Chief Ian Paul said.
There will also be water balloons, super soakers and popsicles to keep participants cool.
No registration is necessary. All parties will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at the following locations and dates:
July 6 at Steamboat Park
July 13 at Devine Park
July 20 at Brandt’s Pond Park
July 27 at Harrison Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.