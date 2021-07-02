‘Hydrant parties’ the new to-do fun-time

Shown from last summer -- with help according to the youth's abilities -- a kid used a real firefighter's hose to aim at and knock over a metal paddle target. 

 Del Bartels / Capital Journal

The city’s Recreation Department is pairing up with the Pierre Fire Department to help the community stay cool this summer. Every Tuesday evening in July, the city will host neighborhood fire hydrant parties.

This is the second summer the recreation department has organized hydrant parties.

“It was something we tried during the heat of COVID, and it was really popular,” Recreation Superintendent Mindy Cheap said. “It was so well received that we decided to bring it back.”

The parties will feature oversized sprinklers provided by the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department.

“We run the water through our hoses on our fire truck, and then shoot the water in the air to make a monster-sized sprinkler,” Fire Chief Ian Paul said.

There will also be water balloons, super soakers and popsicles to keep participants cool.

No registration is necessary. All parties will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at the following locations and dates:

July 6 at Steamboat Park

July 13 at Devine Park

July 20 at Brandt’s Pond Park

July 27 at Harrison Park

