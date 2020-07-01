To help the community stay cool and have fun this summer, the city of Pierre’s recreation department is pairing up with the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department
Every Tuesday evening in July, the two departments are hosting neighborhood fire hydrant parties.
All parties start at 6 p.m. and are anticipated to run through 7:30 p.m. Dates and locations are:
July 7 — Steamboat Park, 400 W. Missouri Avenue.
July 14 — Devine Park, 1400 E. Franklin.
July 21 — LaBarge Park, 700 North Maple.
July 28 — Harrison Park, 802 N. Pierce
Mindy Cheap, city recreation superintendent, said that the parties are new to the summer recreation line-up this year. “We’re always looking to try something new and different,” said Cheap. “With the COVID cloud hanging over all us, we really wanted to come up with something the whole family could look forward to.”
Fire Chief Ian Paul said that the fire department will be supplying oversized sprinklers and more. “We’ll actually hook our fire trucks up to the hydrants and run the water through our hoses, essentially making a giant sprinkler,” said Paul.
The giant sprinklers aren’t the only attraction. There will also be water balloons, super soakers, and popsicles to keep participants cool.
Registration is not necessary. “Just come to the party closest to your neighborhood,” said Cheap.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.