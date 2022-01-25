Beef carcass yield grades (YG) are used to estimate cutability, which is the amount of boneless, closely trimmed retail cuts from the round, loin, rib and chuck a carcass will yield. The system uses a numeric scale of 1 to 5, YG 1 carcasses have the highest, most-desirable cutability and YG 5 carcasses have the lowest, least-desirable cutability. There are four carcass characteristics that factor into a YG equation — hot carcass weight (HCW), ribeye area (REA), backfat thickness (BF) and kidney, pelvic and heart fat (KPH).
Equation factors
Hot carcass weight is the weight of a carcass as it is leaving the harvest area, before entering a cooler to be chilled. This number can usually be found on the identification tag of the carcass.
Ribeye area is reported in square inches and is measured on the ribeye muscle that is exposed when a carcass is ribbed. Ribbing a carcass is a process of cutting through the backbone of the side of beef between the 12th and 13th rib. This cut separates the forequarter from the hindquarter of the carcass. The ribeye area can be measured using a ribeye grid, which is made of transparent plastic and has 0.1-square-inch boxes with dots in the middle. To measure the ribeye area, place the grid on the ribeye and count how many dots are touching the ribeye muscle. Make sure you don’t count the dots touching the muscles surrounding the ribeye, and that you are counting dots, not squares. Every ten dots equal one square inch.
Backfat thickness is measured in inches using a small ruler. The proper place to measure backfat thickness is three-quarters of the length up the ribeye from the backbone end, perpendicular to the outside surface of the carcass.
Kidney, pelvic and heart fat is an estimation of the percentage of hot carcass weight made up by the fat in the kidney, pelvic and heart areas. This is the most-subjective measurement factored into a yield grade, but most carcasses in the Midwest have between 2-3.5 percent kidney, pelvic and heart fat.
Calculating grades
Yield grades can be calculated based on the following equation:
Yield Grade = 2.5 + (2.5 × BF) + (0.2 × % KPH) + (0.0038 × HCW) — (0.32 × REA)
Calculate the values within the parenthesis first and then add or subtract as necessary.
If you do not have a calculator on hand, YGs can be calculated using a series of adjustments based on backfat thickness, ribeye area, kidney, pelvic and heart fat and hot carcass weight.
Step 1
Backfat is converted into a preliminary yield grades (PYG) value. Preliminary yield grades measurements start at 2.0, and 0.25 is added to the preliminary yield grades measurement for every 0.1 inches of backfat (Table 1).
Step 2
Determine the required ribeye area based on hot carcass weight. A 600-pound hot carcass weight requires an 11.0 square-inch ribeye area. For every 25 pound increase in hot carcass weight, the required ribeye area increases by 0.3 square inches. For each 1 square inch more than the required ribeye area, subtract 0.3 from the PYG. For every 1 square inch less than the required ribeye area, add 0.3 to the PYG. Below are two tables to help determine required ribeye areas.
Step 3
Adjust for percent kidney, pelvic and heart fat. kidney, pelvic and heart fat measurements start at 3.5 percent, and for every 0.5 percent above 3.5 percent, add 0.1, and for every 0.5 percent below 3.5 percent, subtract 0.1 (Table 3).
Final yield grades values for industry purposes are always rounded down, so a calculated yield grade of 3.9 is still a yield grade 3 carcass.
Below is an example of how to calculate a yield grade using this method.
Example
Carcass Characteristics:
Backfat = 0.4 inches, HCW = 700 lbs., Actual REA = 14.0 in.2, KPH = 2%
Preliminary yield grade = 3.0
Required ribeye area = 12.2
Ribeye adjustment = 12.2 — 14.0 = -1.8 × 0.3 = -0.54
kidney, pelvic and heart fat adjustment = -0.3
YG = 3.0 — 0.54 — 0.3 = 2.16 = YG 2
Christina Bakker is an assistant professor and SDSU Extension meat science specialist.
