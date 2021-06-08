Bees in the Trees

I have written before about flowering trees, mainly focusing on the conspicuous springtime flowering varieties. Flowering crabapple, apples and other fruit-bearing trees, catalpa, lindens, tree lilacs and other ornamental trees as examples. But right now you can experience the flowering of a tree most, if not all, gardeners pretty much ignore. The honeylocust.
Yes, honeylocust flower, as do any trees or shrubs that produce a fruit or nut. Best known, maybe despised by some, for their pods and leaflets falling in the fall or maybe positively for the dappled shade produced by their pinnately compound leaves, just like an apple tree honeylocust produce flowers.
As it so happens, now is the time to see, and possibly hear, the noise those flowers produce. This will continue until the flowers have run their course. As will be demonstrated here in just a bit, each tree can have thousands upon thousands of pollinators working it’s flowers over.
Some trees reproduce through wind, while others need pollinators. It has been estimated that about one third of the food and drink we consume are reliant on pollinators. Expanded to all birds and mammals, estimates suggest one quarter of them eat animal-pollinated foods. Obviously pollinators play an important role in food production.
While the honey bee (a European import) and butterflies are the mental images most get when talking about pollinators, there are over 4,000 species of native bees of which 45 are bumble bees in North America.
Many pollinators have been having a rough go at it in recent years. Colony Collapse Disorder is not entirely understood but it regularly causes about half of the honey bee colonies to die or abandon a hive. Loss of habitat and accidental exposure to insecticides, especially neonicotinoids, have dramatically reduced pollinators across the landscape. Any positive actions we can take benefit not only humans but many other animals as well.
Last night I stood below a medium-sized honeylocust estimating the numbers of insects while listening to their hum. The descriptions of clumps and clusters is not official but it’s the best I could do to describe the tree.
The tree is about 40-feet tall with six major branches. On each branch were 15-30 clumps of smaller branches and within each clump were on average five clusters of flowers. On each cluster I could count from 2-10 insects. So taking the average of six insects per cluster times five clusters gives 30 insects, times an average of 22 clumps of the smaller branches now gives 660 insects. That times six major branches now gives 3,960 insects.
So roughly estimating about 4,000 pollinators per tree. Since we have three honeylocust around the house last night just on the honeylocust there could have been 12,000 pollinators flying around collecting food and pollinating. That’s a pretty impressive number being on a tree that virtually no one recognizes that they even flower!
While almost everyone in this area appreciates trees for the shade, food, and general happiness they can give us, they also provide valuable resources to our pollinators.
Art Smith is a co-owner of East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 SD Hwy 34, Pierre.
