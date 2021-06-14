Calving

With the traditional bull turnout date for most producers coming in the next couple weeks, the South Dakota Grassland Coalition reminds cattle producers that a later breeding and calving season may be beneficial.

The Coalition partnered with South Dakota State University Extension and others to bring rancher’s stories and experiences related to shifting to later calving dates to improve economics, marketing options and quality of life.

These experiences are captured in a series of YouTube videos, available at the S.D. Grassland Coalition YouTube Channel — https://bit.ly/3bke3v6 — and the SDGC website www.sdgrass.org.

The video series is divided into five categories, and range from 5-22 minutes in length. And viewers can bookmark the site. The topics are:

When and where to calve

winter challenges

facilities and infrastructure

pasture shelter and protection

planning calving pastures

moving cows and new calves

working with nature

education

paradigms and resisting change

Managing the herd

cow management

calf management

bull and breeding management

Assessing ranch resources

valuate

forage and carrying capacity

education

paradigms & resisting change

Finance, profit and marketing

reducing input costs

know your product

flexibility, options and opportunity

paradigms and resisting change

People, relationships, and quality of life

labor

stress

marriage

family life and parenting

passing it on

paradigms and resisting change

When the videos were initially released last spring, feedback from livestock producers was very positive. As is evident throughout the testimonials featured in the videos, planning is the key ingredient. Check out the videos for first hand experiences that you could consider.

For more information, contact Pete Bauman at SDSU Extension at peter.bauman@sdstate.edu.

