With the traditional bull turnout date for most producers coming in the next couple weeks, the South Dakota Grassland Coalition reminds cattle producers that a later breeding and calving season may be beneficial.
The Coalition partnered with South Dakota State University Extension and others to bring rancher’s stories and experiences related to shifting to later calving dates to improve economics, marketing options and quality of life.
These experiences are captured in a series of YouTube videos, available at the S.D. Grassland Coalition YouTube Channel — https://bit.ly/3bke3v6 — and the SDGC website www.sdgrass.org.
The video series is divided into five categories, and range from 5-22 minutes in length. And viewers can bookmark the site. The topics are:
When and where to calve
winter challenges
facilities and infrastructure
pasture shelter and protection
planning calving pastures
moving cows and new calves
working with nature
education
paradigms and resisting change
Managing the herd
cow management
calf management
bull and breeding management
Assessing ranch resources
valuate
forage and carrying capacity
education
paradigms & resisting change
Finance, profit and marketing
reducing input costs
know your product
flexibility, options and opportunity
paradigms and resisting change
People, relationships, and quality of life
labor
stress
marriage
family life and parenting
passing it on
paradigms and resisting change
When the videos were initially released last spring, feedback from livestock producers was very positive. As is evident throughout the testimonials featured in the videos, planning is the key ingredient. Check out the videos for first hand experiences that you could consider.
For more information, contact Pete Bauman at SDSU Extension at peter.bauman@sdstate.edu.
