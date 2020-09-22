Black Hills Federal Credit Union recently donated $1,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area in Pierre.
According to Leslie Millard in a BHFCU release, the “Would you open the door for them?” campaign helps support the Club’s yearly budget.
“BHFCU is proud to continue our annual donation to the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area,” said Chris McConnell, manager Pierre member service center. “We enjoy supporting the work done to promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles for our youth. The resources they provide are essential and unmatched in our community.”
The Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area’s mission is to enable all youth, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.
The community-chartered credit union has locations in Pierre, Custer, Eagle Butte, Hot Springs, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Spearfish, Sturgis, and Wall.
