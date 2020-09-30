Bishop Muhich visits Fort Pierre
Courtesy photo

Rapid City Catholic Bishop Peter Muhich made his first visit to Fort Pierre St John on Saturday, Sept. 26, to confirm, back row from left, Gus Gregg, Colton Cass, Clare Madsen and Carley Malm. Front: Landon Bame, Mason Stoeser, Nora Allen and Ava Johnson.

In his visit with them before the liturgy, and the sermon, he presented the historical story of salvation, the sacramental encounter present this day, and the future challenges for faithful living.

In their preparation, they memorized the prayer:

Holy Spirit give me knowledge to know right from wrong, courage to stand up and be strong; Understanding to follow God's way, piety to worship and pray; Counsel to enlighten and guide me, wisdom to feel your presence beside me; and fear of the Lord to always be awed by the greatness of God.

These eight confirmands started preparing for the Sacrament of Confirmation in the fall of 2019. They were to receive the sacrament in April of 2020. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, confirmation was delayed until now. You could see the excitement in each one of these confirmands as they came forth to be anointed and to receive the gift of the Holy Spirit on Saturday, September 26.

Bishop Donald DeGrood of Sioux Falls delegated Fr. Joe Holzhauser to confirm their students this coming Saturday.

