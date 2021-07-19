A new era in bison research formally began this summer as the recently established Center of Excellence for Bison Studies announced funding for eight projects studying topics ranging from ecosystem impact to meat quality.
The Center of Excellence was formally established in the fall of 2020 through a cooperative effort among South Dakota State University, the National Bison Association, and the National Buffalo Foundation.
The Center of Excellence awarded more than $300,000 in funding to support the first year of the projects, some of which extend for up to three years. Collectively, these studies will contribute to advancing knowledge about bison and providing new resources for bison producers and managers, as well as consumers and bison enthusiasts.
The Center of Excellence along with the National Bison Association’s Research & Science Committee completed a rigorous review of proposals submitted by researchers and educators from across the U.S. and Canada. The review process culminated in the selection of eight proposals for funding, which is generously provided by the National Buffalo Foundation.
Selected projects and respective organizations include:
A baseline inventory assessment of biological and cultural impacts of buffalo restoration in Indian country — InterTribal Buffalo Council.
An integrated approach to assess parasite burden and anthelmintic treatment success in North American bison — Kansas State University.
Benchmarking live animal and carcass quality outcomes at slaughter to identify factors impacting bison carcass value — Colorado State University.
Bison on the move: How translocations affect bison production and disease prevalence across space, time, and organization — South Dakota State University.
Characterization of bovine viral diarrhea virus, BVDV, in bison — South Dakota State University.
Comparison of ground nesting bee, Apoidea, abundance and diversity between bison wallows and adjacent prairie — USDA, Agricultural Research Service.
Habitat use and avoidance in a large, patchy landscape by American plains bison: Implications for management and conservation of the species — University of Nebraska, Kearney.
Investigating the ruminal metagenome of grass-fed bison to uncover metabolic activities that impact the efficiency of forage utilization — South Dakota State University.
Project investigators will regularly submit project updates and results, which will be shared through a variety of channels including outreach and scientific publications, at annual meetings of the National Bison Association, and through the Center of Excellence’s website at sdstate.edu/bisonCOE and social media — Facebook: SDState – Center of Excellence for Bison Studies, Twitter: @BisonCOE.
For more information, contact the Center of Excellence by phone at 605-394-2236 or email at bisoncoe@sdstate.edu.
Kristi Cammack is an associate professor and West River Research and Extension Director.
