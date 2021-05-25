Friends of ours sent the above image of a baby donkey in its first hour of life. What struck me was the innocence and the instinctive love of a mother for her young.
"Without the shedding of blood there can be no remission of sins," Hebrews 9:22.
Not a single animal had anything, whatsoever, to do with human sin, yet in the Old Testament, animal sacrifice for sin was necessary.
I’m not sure any of us can fully understand or appreciate this part of Israel’s past. The cruelty is near unthinkable that such innocence would be required payment for sin.
Ah, but therein does the ceiling of our comprehension begin to crumble; for the Bible, though requiring animal sacrifice, also tells us that neither the blood of bulls or goats can take away sin (Hebrews 10:4). So why animal sacrifice? Why the innocent for the guilty? This can only be understood while kneeling at the base of Calvary’s cross and while being washed clean by Christ’s blood. Only those who discover this, I mean who truly find mercy and forgiveness at the cross, can comprehend the stark juxtaposition of the old covenant versus the new; the required sacrifices that had to be repeated year after year and the once-for-all sacrifice made by God when His Son became the forever sacrifice — the Innocent for the guilty.
Fact is, the One who knew no sin took upon Himself the punishment for the ones who willfully chose to spit in the face of their creator. Animal sacrifice was once required and our modern world shakes its head in disbelief at such atrocities. But I submit that any right-thinker, of any generation, would understand. For I believe that as the blood of the innocent was being drained from a living creature so the veil would, one day, be lifted from our eyes as we gazed upon the insanity of Calvary.
God spared not His own Son. The blood of the Innocent for the eternally guilty. You see, without the shedding of blood there can be no forgiveness. But it’s not the blood of bulls and goats, rather its the blood of a living Savior — Jesus Christ.
Consider your own salvation. It took the blood of Jesus, the Innocent, to pay the price for your sin — and mine.
Bogart is a retired pastor from Capitol Heights Baptist Church in Pierre, now in Palatka Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.