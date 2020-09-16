The DM&E Railroad is replacing the first railroad crossing south of Blunt on the Blunt/Canning Road (309th Avenue) on Saturday, September 19, according to Kevin Hipple, Hughes County manager.

The public will not be able to cross the tracks during the time the work is being done. Dakota, Minnesota and Eastern Railroad officials estimate crews will start work at 7 a.m., and should be done in approximately eight hours. Travelers coming from the south will need to use an alternate route.

There will be Road Closed signs around the intersection of the Blunt/Canning Rd. and 202nd and 204th Streets.

