The Blunt Volunteer Fire Department hosted a blood drive on March 9 at Blunt Elementary School. Juliane Heuertz coordinated the Blunt VFD drive.
According to Raeann Schmitcke, coordinator Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services), the drive collected a total of 21 units of blood products.
A total of 21 people volunteered to donate blood, and 17 were able to donate. Four donors came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC), which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There was one person who volunteered for the first time.
Vitalant is the only blood provider to nearly 70 hospitals across the region. It strives to keep a 5-day supply of every blood type on the shelf at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important this time of year due to increased accidents and trauma cases.
About 30 percent of the region's blood supply goes to cancer patients. One in seven people entering the hospital will need blood.
Make an appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL.
With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s donor rewards program. The next blood drive at this location is planned to be held July 13.
A blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate, on www.vitalant.org.
