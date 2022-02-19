Mitch Honan

Mitch Honan play Pictionary.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

Rawlins Municipal Library held its “Bonding Over Books” night on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The event gives community members a chance to get out and meet new people while playing games or other activities.

During Thursday night’s meet-up, Mitch Honan played Pictionary with four other people. Honan and his teammate made quick work of “leotard” as they took their turn at the whiteboard.

Bonding Over Books is for adults 18 and older. Children’s Librarian Ginny Kaus said the next Bonding Over Books night is on March 24 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Rawlins.

She said everyone decided next month would be a game night.

