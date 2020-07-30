The South Dakota Board on Geographic Names (under the Department of Tribal Relations) seeks public input on a name for an unnamed creek in Hughes County.
There has been one name proposed for the creek: Crone Creek. The creek is located in rural Hughes County north of S.D. Highway 34 between 297th Avenue and 299th Avenue.
The SDBGN follows the guidance from the U.S. Board on Geographic Names. The guidelines state that preferred names be descriptive of topographic forms suggested by local history, folklore, or incident, or by associated natural life or other phenomena appropriate to the area. If a proposed name duplicates another feature in the state, it should not create confusion by being in close proximity. Also if a personal name is proposed, it must be determined in the public interest to honor the person or family for historical or commemorative reasons, and that person must have been deceased at least five years.
Send comments and recommendations, before September 15, to South Dakota Board on Geographic Names, Department of Tribal Relations, 302 East Dakota, Pierre, SD 57501, or phone 605-773-3415, or email Nicole.schneider@state.sd.us.
