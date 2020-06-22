Boat fire possibly a battery problem

At approximately 5 p.m., June 22, a boat fire was called in. A bass boat, temporarily empty, was moored at the boat dock on the mouth of the Bad River in Fort Pierre. Nobody was hurt.
Three agencies quickly responded. A Game, Fish and Parks conservation officer was first on the scene. He used a fire extinguisher to douse the flames. A Stanley County Sheriff’s vehicle and two trucks from the Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department arrived just moments later.
“The fire burned up a bunch of wires,” said Fire Chief Justin Jones. “It’s the first boat fire I’ve seen in a long, long time. We had some boat rescues, but nothing fire-wise that I’m aware of. They did the right thing and called it in right away. The GF&P got here first; we’ll take all the help we can get. I’m just glad they weren’t out in the middle of the river.”
“We had a new battery put in,” said Mary Parish, the owner of the bass boat. “I heard these guys (the first responders) say maybe the wires might not have been hooked up right.” The burned wires could indicate that the problem was with or around the third batter.
“We were just out boating, got off the boat to pick up a friend. We were walking back to the boat, and all of a sudden flames were coming out. Scared the bejeebers out of us. The game warden got here first and got it put out right away with a fire extinguisher.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.