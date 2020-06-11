South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is operating mobile watercraft inspection and decontamination stations across the state to help combat the spread of zebra mussels.
GF&P staff are trained to inspect boats for zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species. Inspection and decontamination stations are at boat landings and on highways frequently used by boaters. A new law states that boaters are required to stop and have their boats inspected.
“This will be a pretty quick process for boaters who clean, drain, and dry their boat, trailer and equipment,” said John Lott, GF&P fisheries chief. “For most people it is just a quick look at the boat and a short series of questions.”
If the boat is determined to be high-risk, staff will give the boat a more thorough inspection. A decontamination will only be needed if the boat has plants or zebra mussels on it, has standing water in it, or if water cannot be completely drained from the boat or equipment. Boats that have been in infested waters continually for three or more days must be decontaminated.
The decontamination process can include use of a high pressure washer, using 140 degree water on the outside of the boat and trailer, and low pressure, 120-degree water for the engine and internal compartments.
“We want this process to be as quick as possible,” Lott said. “We also want to use the process as a learning tool for boaters. Our staff can answer questions and show boaters how to look for aquatic invasive species. These mandatory inspections are new to all of us, but they are important in slowing the spread of aquatic invasive species and protecting our waters.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.