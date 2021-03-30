The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2021 Agriculture Scholarship recipients: Regan Bollweg and Tracy Nielson.
The annual $500 scholarship goes to each of the top two qualifying seniors in Hughes and Stanley counties. They may use it at any S.D. school of higher learning, in pursuit of any degree related to agriculture.
Bollweg attends T.F. Riggs High School. He was named an Academic All-Star Honoree and is a leader among his football and wrestling teams. After High School, Regan plans to attend South Dakota State University and major in Agronomy/Agri-Business. Regan’s goal is to return to his family farm and continue his grandfather’s legacy.
Nielson attends Stanley County High School where he serves as student council president. Tracy is also a leader for his track and football teams. Tracy plans to attend Lake Area Tech to study Ag production and Management. After graduation, Tracy’s dream is to return to the area and work alongside his father on their family ranch.
