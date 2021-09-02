Theodore “Tiger” Flowers was a champion middleweight boxer in the 1920s. Tiger, also known as “The Georgia Deacon,” died at the incredibly young age of 32. He was an accomplished boxer and a man of deep faith. His parents were God-fearing people who were hardly in favor of their son having a career in boxing.
Whether God gives a favorable nod toward the sport of boxing, I’m not sure, however, we do know that Tiger himself was a man who loved Jesus. He carried a little Bible wherever he went and could be found memorizing and quoting selected passages. It’s written he was a man of integrity, both inside and out of the ring.
It’s also said he never prayed to win a fight. Alternatively, he confessed, “I might meet a better and stronger man and lose the fight. Then I might be tempted to doubt the Lord, so I always wait until the fight is over and then I give thanks for the strength that has brought me safely through.”
Tiger always knew there was a gallery of ticket holders just waiting for him to hit the mat – spiritually, that is. They were either looking for a TKO or a KO, altogether. It was simply unnatural for a boxer in the square circle to take a firm Christian stance.
I’m reminded of another verse found in Ecclesiastes, chapter 9 and verse 10: “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might.”
Tiger did just that! To protect his Christian witness, Tiger sought to stay clear of the ropes, he refused to kiss the canvas and was never disqualified.
In this world arena, people need Jesus. I don’t want to be caught throwing sucker punches or trying out some wild and crazy footwork. Pound for pound we need to weigh-in for Christ and emerge as the undisputed champion. Never go down for the count and always remember, it’s not by the bell we are saved – only by the cross.
Bogart is a former pastor at Capitol Heights Baptist Church in Pierre, who retired in Palatka, Florida.
