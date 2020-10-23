The state’s Boy Scouts — members of the Sioux Council Boy Scouts of America — are again helping to collect financial contributions to benefit local food pantries. All of the Scouting For Food donation will go to the local food pantry.
Scouts will deliver door hangers with instructions on how to donate funds online to help local food banks supply their shelves for the upcoming holiday season.
“Troop 27, Pack 127, Pack 273 and Pack 391 are all taking part,” said David Haen, district executive for Boy Scouts of America. “The Scout units will be the ones putting out the door hangers. It is still a council wide Scout program, as in years past, just a different approach. We discovered that many food pantries across the council were not accepting food (because of the pandemic, so just monetary donations) and this was the Scouts’ best approach to help with our annual food drive.”
Troop 27’s scoutmaster is Mike Jacobson. Pack 273’s cubmaster is Chris Carlson. Pack 127’s cubmaster is Ian Farnsworth. Pack 391’s cubmaster is Brandon Brake. The Pierre Area Referral Service, which is also the Pierre area’s food pantry, is directed by Corwin Jones, 605-222-5839.
“The Scouts have always helped up so much, and of course they get it from the community,” Jones said. “We appreciate when people want to donate the actual food items. Yet, I don’t want to discourage people from giving us money. It’s not a bad thing either way. When we receive, say boxes of mac and cheese, they are right at hand. We simply ask that food not be expired or opened. Financial donations are touchless, and good for people who don’t want to leave their homes right now, either because of COVID or the weather.”
Donate by visiting https://www.siouxcouncil.org/content/87067/Scouting-For-Food. Donation givers may select from 40 different local food banks.
The Scouting for Food drive runs October 24-31. Once completed, the donations will be delivered in November to those food pantries selected by the donors, just in time for them to help families for the holidays.
“Current events are seeing a greater need for the food pantries. The Sioux Council is honored to help those in need. In talking with food pantry administrators, they are able to purchase as much as ten times the amount of food with monetary donations compared to direct food donations,” said Pete Carteaux, program director for the Sioux Council. “So not only is this a safer option for our Scouts to help the community during COVID-19, but it will also provide a greater impact for those in need.”
Carol Gengler, a financial adviser with Edward Jones, is sponsoring the Scouting For Food event in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area.
Troop 27 and Pack 127 meet at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre. Pack 273 meets at the First Baptist Church, and Pack 391 meets at the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Troop 27 meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, which sponsors the troop. For those not comfortable with face-to-face at this time, Scoutmaster Jacobson is also doing a Zoom meeting on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. The Troop has grown from 15 boys to 36 boys in the last 2 years. Scouts work on rank advancement, Merit Badges, camping and community service throughout the year. Boys and girls are part of the Troop for many reasons: rank advancement to earn their Eagle badge; be part of a group/team; learn about/help their community; earn Merit Badges (examples: Citizenship, Personal Finance, Family Life, Communication, Conservation) — there are 135 Merit Badges, 13 of which are required for Eagle Scout; camping and/or just having fun.
Lori Jacobson said, “I just tried the scan. I put my phone camera on the QR code and pushed the button. It asks at the top of the phone if you want to open a website QR code to Sioux Council.org. Click on it and it opens to the Sioux Council page. Right in the middle of the page is the big green button — Donate Here. Pretty easy.”
“In past years, Scouting for Food has helped raise in excess of 2,500 pounds of food. There have been years of closer to 3,500 pounds of food,” Mike Jacobson said. “This year due to COVID-19, Scouts will be placing yellow door hangers throughout the community for cash donations. No actual food will be collected by the Scouts this year. 100% of those donations will come back to the local food pantry. There is a QR code which can be scanned for ease of payment. However, should a door hanger not be placed on your door, or if you are not comfortable with the QR code, you can go to http://www.siouxcouncil.org/content/87067Scouting-For-Food to make a donation, or call the Sioux Council at 605-361-2697 for more information.”
“The scouts of Pack 273 will be hanging Scouting for Food door hangers Saturday afternoon. Residents just have to scan the code to make a monetary donation and select Pierre Area Referral Services from the list,” said Pack 273 Cubmaster Chris Carlson. “While a little different this year, this is still a great way for the scouts to learn the value of community service.” Currently there are 19 Scouts in Pack 273, ranging from kindergarten to fourth grade. The Pack meets the last Sunday of each month at the First Baptist Church at 4 p.m., with Den meetings varying depending on the various age groups.
For more information contact the Sioux Council office at 605-361-2697. To send a check instead of going online, mail it to Scouting for Food, 800 N. West Ave., Sioux Falls, SD. Note the food pantry of your choice in the memo line of your check.
