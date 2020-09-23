Morris, LLC, Fort Pierre, is celebrating its 50th year anniversary. A decision was made to support the Pierre and Fort Pierre community by participating in volunteer projects instead of having a party.
One of the projects Morris, LLC. chosen was the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area playground.
“On Saturday, September 19, a team of volunteers came together bright and early in the morning to start building the playground,” said Becky Spoehr, director of Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area. “The Morris, LLC. team of volunteers worked hard all day.”
Spoehr said four separate playground pieces were constructed, and each included ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) wood chip safety ground surface and border. Some pieces required cement footings, and these were donated as well. One more large playground piece is hoped for by the Boys/Girls Club.
“We are very grateful for such community support,” said Spoehr. “Some kids have already been playing on the playground pieces!”
Morris, Inc. was founded in 1970, and is owned by Milton and Dawn Morris and their five children. While the company still provides all aspects of agricultural irrigation services, it now includes many services related to the highway-heavy-utility construction industry. It employs more than 100 people.
