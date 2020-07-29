The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded Allan Moore, a farmer near Brandt, a $20,000 Rural Energy for America (REAP) Renewable Energy Efficiency Grant to purchase and install an energy efficient grain dryer.
“This project will realize $10,662 per year in savings and will save 211,611 kWh of electricity per year, equating to 44.54%, which is enough electricity to power 19 homes. The overall cost savings of the new energy efficient dryer will allow Mr. Moore to invest in other areas of his operation and improve his bottom line,” said Julie Gross, S.D. state director USDA Rural Development.
Allan Moore owns and operates a family farm operation near the town of Brandt. Moore had been using a 2004 GSI 114 Continuous Flow horizontal dryer to dry his grain, and was also hauling grain to an off-site drying facility to have it dried and stored commercially. The dryer moisture sensing system didn’t work properly, and he had to check the grain moisture manually.
Due to these inefficiencies, he sought to identify cost-effective opportunities to reduce energy consumption to his current operation.
The federal funding was leveraged with an applicant contribution of $66,500 for a total project cost of $86,500. The new system is a SuperB SQ20D Continuous Flow model heat/cool horizontal dryer. The dryer will operate as a full heat dryer and will transfer the grain into cooling bins. This model has one modulating burner with an average rate of 4.50mBtu/hr, which provides a greater amount of CFM and will require a lower plenum temperature for higher efficiency and even heat. The new electronic control, which monitors the incoming and outgoing grain moisture, is used to achieve desired moisture removal in the most efficient way possible. The variable-speed control adjusts the unloading system speed to consistently run at an efficient capacity, which provides more accurate exit moisture readings for the grain, as well as better fuel efficiency.
For more information in USDA Rural Development programs, contact the USDA Rural Development state office for information, or visit www.rd.usda.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.