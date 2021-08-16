Sheep producers continually look for opportunities to improve their flocks through the introduction of genetic traits that will improve the performance and physical appearance of offspring.
Traditionally, sheep have been selected based on their phenotype or physical traits. As producers emphasize collecting more accurate information on wool, maternal and production traits, selection decisions can be made utilizing quantitative data and estimated breeding values — EBV’s.
However, before any selection decisions are made, goals should be set for flock improvement.
Phenotypic traits are especially important in helping make decisions on ewe and ram longevity. The structure should be at the forefront of evaluation.
The correct angle of the hocks and pasterns improves that animal’s ability to travel to graze but is also critical for breeding and carrying additional weight during gestation. Mouthing sheep prior to purchase checks for correct jaw structure. Sheep that have a shorter — parrot mouthed — or longer — monkey mouthed — bottom jaw may have trouble eating and have increased tooth wear.
Additionally, scrotal circumference should be at least 32 cm on yearling or older rams. Reproductive efficiency such as semen volume and motility are positively correlated to the scrotal circumference.
Unfortunately, the environment can play a large role in what is seen phenotypically, especially when it comes to performance.
Estimated Breeding Values indicate the genetic merit of an individual animal without environmental factors. The utilization of genetic information on economically relevant traits passed from parents to offspring can aid in the predictability of flock and progeny performance.
For example, utilizing a ram with a Number of Lamb Weaned EBV of plus-five means that the ram is expected to produce five additional lambs per 100 ewes. On a year when markets are up — much like this year — an additional five lambs weaned at 60 pounds at $2.60 per pound has the potential to increase revenue by $780 by simply selecting a genetically superior ram.
EBV’s are intended to supplement and support current genetic selection methods which should include visual inspections, knowing your flock’s current performance, and having goals for flock improvement.
Wanting more information on ewe and ram selection? Visit the Newell Ram sale on Sept. 17 at 9:45 a.m. as SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist Jaelyn Quintana will present information on sheep genetics and selection. The public is invited to attend this free program.
The 76th Newell Ram Show and Sale is on Sept. 16-17 in Newell, South Dakota providing an opportunity to purchase quality sheep genetics for your herd. The sheep show will kick off on Sept. 16 with the ewes at 9 a.m. followed by the rams.
The wool show will begin at 10 a.m. and cash prizes will also be offered to the winning fleeces. Sheep growers are encouraged to bring their fleeces for the wool show. The sheep sale will then be held at 11 a.m. with the ewes selling first, followed by stud rams and range rams.
Jaelyn Quintana is a sheep field specialist at the South Dakota State University’s Extension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.