Go Green and
Clean is back
The city of Pierre's "Go Green and Clean" spring cleaning campaign is back after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The campaign has already gotten underway with the sprucing up of flower beds at Steamboat and Griffin Park and litter pickup at Capital Creek and along railroad tracks.
“I’m amazed every year by the generosity of people in Pierre and their willingness to give back to the community,” Tom Farnsworth, Pierre parks and recreation director, said in a Tuesday press release. “The campaign doesn’t even officially start for a couple of weeks, and I already have about a dozen groups committed to projects!”
Farnsworth said anyone interested in taking part in Go Green and Clean should contact him at 605-773-7407. As volunteer coordinator, he matches volunteers with projects completed between April 24 and May 15.
Pierre ratifies
pickleball partnership
The city of Pierre committed itself Tuesday to a public-private partnership with the Capital Area Pickleball Association to bring four pickleball courts to Griffin Park.
Pickleball combines the equipment and rules of badminton, tennis and table tennis and is played with a wiffle ball on a court similar to that of tennis. It was deemed the fastest-growing sport in America by The Economist in January.
The estimated cost of the project presented by Pierre parks and recreation director Tom Farnsworth on Tuesday is $250,000. The agreement dedicates land west of the Griffin Park tennis courts along with $50,000 from the city, permission for CAPA to fundraise and Park Board research to combine one of the courts with a basketball court. Construction is expected in 2023.
CAPA has a fundraising goal of $75,000 by November and $250,000 by the spring of 2023.
According to Farnsworth's presentation, pickleball has already spread to Spearfish, Aberdeen, Watertown, Rapid City and Sioux Falls in South Dakota.
Breaking and
entering
According to Captain Bryan Walz, Pierre Police Department, Tiffany YellowEarings of Pierre was arrested last evening (April 12) after she reported to have damaged a door and entered an apartment at a complex in the 100 block of S. Poplar. Officers were called to the scene. They located YellowEarings hiding under a bed. She had previously received a trespass notice and was therefore not to be at the apartment.
Teens: aggravated
assault and destruction
According to Captain Bryan Walz, Pierre Police Department, two Pierre teens - Rayden Rodriquez and Justyce Murphy - were arrested for aggravated assault and intentional damage. last evening (April 12). Officers were alerted of an assault that was taking place near a residence in the 2300 block of E Franklin. Through investigation, it was learned Rodriquez and Murphy had assaulted two people with golf clubs. In addition to the assault, they were also reported to have broken out windows and a taillight of one of the victim’s cars. Both were taken into custody and transported to the Hughes County Jail. In addition to the other charges, Murphy was found to be in possession of tobacco and under 21. Walz did not have information regarding injuries sustained by the victims.
Walk-in vaccination clinics
at Avera St. Mary’s
Two upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital are accepting walk-ins. Vaccine clinics are Thursday, April 15, from 8 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 22, from 4-7:30 p.m. in the hospital’s south commons (the former cafeteria area on the ground level of the “old” hospital building on Dakota Avenue).
“Walk-in clinics offer a convenient way to get your vaccine without having to schedule an appointment,” said Mikel Holland, Avera St. Mary’s president and chief medical officer. “If you were waiting for your turn, now’s the time. Stop by and we’ll get you through.”
Screening staff will measure your temperature and guide you through the process. You’ll complete a form, receive the vaccine and schedule your second shot. Everyone getting vaccinated takes part in a 15-minute observation period. All you need is a facemask. Most people are done in less than 30 minutes.
Pfizer vaccine will be administered at both clinics. It is the only vaccine approved for people ages 16-17. Those under the age of 18 must have parental or guardian consent.
Second dose appointments are scheduled approximately 21 days after the first shot. The second dose almost doubles the vaccine’s effectiveness.
Walk-in appointments are first come, first serve. To ensure you receive vaccine, schedule an appointment online at Avera.org/covid-vaccine.
Stulken retiring from
Capital City Campus
Four decades ago, a conversation about post-secondary education in central South Dakota sparked an idea. Realizing the nearest public university campus was over 150 miles away, a group of forward-thinking people turned this idea into a reality. In 1982, the Capital University Center, now Capital City Campus (CCC), was created to offer higher education in central South Dakota.
Kevin Stulken was one of those core individuals, leading the path forward. Earning degrees in business and accounting from the National College of Business to become a CPA, Kevin understood the value of education. His business, Stulken Petersen Lingle Walti & Jones LLP, helped him bring a trusted financial and business perspective to the CCC Board of Directors.
After four decades of service on the CCC Board of Directors, Stulken resigned on April 12, 2021.
“Kevin’s work does not end today,” said Chris Maxwell, CCC executive director. “His dedication to post-secondary education over the last 40 years will continue to impact the CCC for years to come. We have so much gratitude for his service and commitment.”
The Capital University Center dba Capital City Campus, established in 1982, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to meet post-secondary educational needs of students in central South Dakota. To learn more, visit capitalcitycampus.org or follow us on Facebook (@pierreccc) and Instagram (@capitalcitycampus).
