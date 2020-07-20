Brown County’s Kippley is S.D.’s first advisor to National Farmers Union board of directors

Aberdeen crop and cattle producer, Jeff Kippley, was recently selected to serve as a Next Generation Leader to the National Farmers Union board of directors. Kippley is the first South Dakota farmer to serve in this position.
“Jeff is a natural leader. In this role he will help be the voice of the conventional family farmer, sharing views and concerns as an active South Dakota farmer,” said Doug Sombke, president South Dakota Farmers Union and treasurer National Farmers Union.
The role of Next Generation Leader was started three years ago to engage younger farmers and to prepare them for future leadership positions within the Farmers Union. The position does not have voting privileges.
With nearly a third of American farmers and ranchers age 65 and older, Rob Larew, president NFU, sees the Next Generation Leader position as an way to ensure the longevity of both the American family farm agriculture and Farmers Union.
“It is imperative that we support young and beginning farmer leaders so they can take the reins when older generations decide to retire,” Larew said. “Beginning farmers understand better than anyone else what they need to succeed. By giving them a platform, in this advisory role, we can guarantee that NFU is working towards policies and programs that are in their best interest.”
Supporting family farmers and ranchers is the reason Jeff and his wife, Rachel, became actively involved in S.D. Farmers Union. They participated in the Enterprise Leadership Program, the National Farmers Union Washington, D.C., Fly-In and served as delegates to the National Farmers Union Convention. Rachel also serves as a Brown County Commissioner.
“Farmers Union is for the family farmer. I get tired of driving through small town South Dakota and seeing them shrink. Some no longer have grocery stores or even gas stations. If there were more family farmers out here, it would be good for our communities and our entire state,” said Kippley. The two raise 2,800 acres of corn and soybeans and operate a 400-head cow/calf operation.
When he talks about his family’s farm, Kippley is quick to point out it is conventional, like most South Dakota farms.
“I accepted the position because I want to be the voice for the small to medium-sized, conventional family farms,” Kippley said. “Sometimes I feel like those of us who are commodity farming get left in the dust. Out here in the sticks of the Dakotas, we don’t have the population centers that make direct marketing possible. We are stuck in the commodity realm. I am not anti any type of farming. I just want to make sure our voice is not forgotten about.”
