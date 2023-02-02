The Buffaloes gave their student performers a hearty send-off on Thursday as Stanley County High School heads to state one-act competitions on Saturday.
In Stanley County's school gym, students packed the stands to congratulate and wish the school's 24 performers and two coaches good luck during their competition at O'Gorman High School on Saturday at 10:15 a.m.
Head coach Jennifer Milliken said the upcoming competition marks the second consecutive time Stanley County earned a spot in the state competition.
"So, we are excited to go," she said. "We have never performed at O'Gorman Theater, so it'll be fun."
Milliken said the students earned their slot at state after judges selected Stanley County as one of the top two teams during regional competitions. She said the students performed "937," a selection based on a true story about a group of Jewish people trying to escape Germany in 1939.
Milliken said the performance required the kids to research the period, learning about what was happening in the world during that time.
Doing extra research wasn't the team's only challenge. Milliken said the rough winter weather also threw the students a curveball during their season.
"So, the kids just had to work extra hard, and we had to put in a lot of extra time than we normally do," she said.
In addition to another trip to state, Stanley County also earned several individual awards for its performers — Abby Wyly, Cloey Voigt, Colt Norman, Ryder Roseland and Lane Baldwin. Milliken noted the five students needed votes from two of the three judges for the individual recognition.
"I'm super proud of them for the work that they've done, knowing that it's been kind of a tough year," Milliken said about Stanley County's seventh- through 12th-grade performers.
