The Buffaloes gave their student performers a hearty send-off on Thursday as Stanley County High School heads to state one-act competitions on Saturday.

In Stanley County's school gym, students packed the stands to congratulate and wish the school's 24 performers and two coaches good luck during their competition at O'Gorman High School on Saturday at 10:15 a.m.

Stanley County's one-act team will perform at O'Gorman High School on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. for state competition.
Head coach Jennifer Milliken with Stanley County's one-act 2022-23 team made up of seventh- through 12th-grade students.

