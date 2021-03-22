When Miranda and Hubert Middleton opened The Game Room in September, they didn’t expect it to take off quite so fast. But the couple found their new business is filling a void in Pierre.
Miranda and Hubert moved to Pierre 10 years ago, and they brought their love of Magic: The Gathering and other games with them. Miranda recalled growing up in Florida, where there were more places for people to gather and play games.
“I grew up going to this one comic book shop called Famous Faces & Funnies that my dad would take my sister and I to,” she said. “And we’d read comics, and I’d watch people play tabletop games and paint little, tiny figurines and went to conventions with my dad. I just really loved this whole feeling and culture and group of people this kind of thing brings.”
And now Miranda sees that same culture building at The Game Room, 104 E. Pleasant Dr., Suite 2.
But it wasn’t a sure thing, given the city was already six months into the coronavirus pandemic. Hubert said there was some concern when the couple decided to open up the shop in September.
“We talked about opening up a dojo, and I was renting a space,” he said. “Then the pandemic hit, so I said nevermind on that. But we were paying the rent on it. Looking around the house one day, I had Magic cards in every corner, Star Wars memorabilia everywhere, and I said, ‘We should open up a store,’ and she said, ‘I like that idea.’”
And with that, the two took a leap and set up shop.
Building community
Hubert said there was a place for tabletop gamers to gather when they first arrived called The Muze, which eventually closed. According to the location’s Facebook page, it shut its doors on Nov. 1, 2015.
“I kept waiting for something to open and fill the space,” Miranda said. “Then, I thought, ‘Oh wait, that’s what we could do.’”
And the two aren’t in it to make a lot of money. The shop is only open Friday and Saturday from 6-11 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. The couple also doesn’t require any purchases to hang out and play games.
Miranda said there aren’t too many indoor options in Pierre during the winter months. She said income could also be a barrier for some people getting out of the house as well.
“It’s something that if you can’t afford to go do something, you just sit at home,” she said. “We want it to be somewhere you could go, even if you didn’t have a buck to spend and still sit, play games, hang out and have fun. There’s no expectation to spend any money at our store. You can just hang out and have a good time.”
Miranda said there are also traditional games like Monopoly to play if someone isn’t into Magic, Dungeons and Dragons, Dominion and other such games. But there are Magic cards available for people to learn how to play with, along with patient players to teach them the ropes.
Hubert said the community pitching in with game ideas, decorations and spreading the word helped get the shop to where it is today.
“We really wanted it to feel like Pierre’s game room, like your place to game,” Miranda said. “We really wanted it to have a feeling of comfort and acceptance for everybody.”
COVID safety
Miranda and Hubert wanted to make a place where people could gather, but they also wanted to make sure they did it safely. Miranda said masks are “strongly” encouraged, and hand sanitizer is available.
Hubert said they also space tables out to give players some distance. And the shop tries to be as accommodating to safety as possible.
Hubert said they set up a computer and camera to enable one player to join the fun virtually while still avoiding any added COVID-19 risks.
“I try to accommodate everybody the way I would want to be accommodated if I had a need,” he said.
Miranda and Hubert said the location was a good alternative after COVID-19 limited many options for the last year. But it’s an all-ages alternative Miranda said was in desperate need.
“Even before COVID, Pierre had a need for just stuff to do,” she said. “For most of the year, it’s cold. So, it’s really pretty, and there’s stuff to do in the summer. But for the majority of the year, there’s really just not a lot of indoor entertainment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.