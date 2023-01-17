If I were to ask what training your core means, many people would suggest that I train abs. And although this is a correct answer, it is far from complete.
Core means central part. So we can look at the body in two ways.
If you look at it from a vertical perspective, the core would mostly include the spine and pelvic floor. The muscles that run through the center of the body and surround the spine and pelvis. In this view, we need to understand how to work spinal — cervical, thoracic, lumbar — extension, flexion, lateral flexion, lateral extension and rotation.
Then you can look at it from a horizontal perspective, which is what most people do. But it’s almost always concentrated on abs.
There is a muscle called the latissimus dorsi, commonly called the lats. These muscles attach to your shoulders and go all the way down and attach to the top of the butt. So this is actually a core muscle since its responsibility is to dynamically stabilize the shoulder, every joint in the spine and the hips.
Of course, the glutes stabilize the lower back, so they are also a part of the core. The hip flexors, which are often ignored by many in the gym, go from the lower spine — core — down into the upper leg, which technically isn’t core, but since the muscle traverses an area inside of the core, it now needs to be considered.
One of the best ways to train the core is to do your exercises in the standing, lunging, tall kneeling, half kneeling, or long seated position. This way, as the weight is being lifted, you are incorporating many muscles.
Lying on your back and doing bench presses with your feet planted firmly is actually a core workout if you’re doing it correctly, but then you can lift your legs up and engage more core, or lie on a Swiss ball, foam roller or even do it standing with cables.
Don’t stop your wood chops or leg raises but learn how to use your core on every exercise.
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation. You can contact him on Instagram at @marvel_performance or by email at marvel_performace@yahoo.com.
