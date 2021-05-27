Have you ever really thought about the power of 100 calories?
Sometimes we approach exercise as this “impossible” sort of commitment or something that we have to do for two hours every day to reap the benefits. This is not necessarily the case. If you are looking for a starting point or need a boost to enhance what you are already doing – read on.
Let’s try a different approach to exercise and activity, 100 calories at a time. It can take as little as 10 minutes daily (15-20 depending on activity) to add up to substantial behavior change over time.
What will burning 100 intentional and additional calories do for you? Let’s take a look:
100 calories daily – above and beyond what your currently doing
3,000 calories monthly, approximately – there are 3,500 calories in a pound
36,000 calories annually – this equals 10+ pound loss potential in one year
So next time you think about plopping down on the couch or calling it a day – think again. Did you do your 100 calorie burn? If not, get up and moving for 10-15 additional minutes and see where it takes you!
Here are five examples of activities and duration that will get you on your way:
Zumba – 9 minutes. Improves motor fitness and coordination and increases bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis
Walking – 20 minutes at a 3.0 mph pace. Reduces disease risks, lower-body strength and endurance
Ping pong – 20 minutes. Hand-eye coordination, recreational
Jump rope – 7 minutes. Improves coordination and builds strength in your legs
Gardening – 19.5 minutes. Therapeutic activity, add in digging and shoveling to increase the burn
Although the exact amount of calories your body will burn during any given exercise varies we can use some generally accepted estimations in order to start work toward achieving your goals. Weight, gender, age and body composition all play a part and there are tools that can help you estimate.
A year later, 10 pounds less: the advantages of shedding 10 pounds are plentiful. Reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases. Lower cholesterol and blood pressure. Decrease joint pain. Sleep better. Reduce the risk of developing diabetes. Increase energy.
