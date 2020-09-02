Twenty one Dakota Wesleyan University - Mitchell students completed coursework in their field of study this past June and August, and will be honored at DWU’s commencement ceremony in September as part of the DWU Class of 2020.
The university’s rescheduled commencement date for fall 2019, spring 2020 and summer 2020 graduates is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Corn Palace.
The summer 2020 graduates include:
Logan Busch, Pierre, Bachelor of Arts in Behavioral Science (Aug. 2020)
Derek Leiferman, Pierre, Bachelor of Science in Allied Health (Aug. 2020)
