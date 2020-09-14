T.F. Riggs High School band director Mackenzie McKeithan has scrambled to keep a canceled band competition still going.
As of last Thursday, the River City Band Festival in Chamberlain set for Sep. 18 was canceled. “Unfortunately, with COVID-19 and all its circumstances, the band festival committee has decided to not have the band festival this year. We thank you for your participation through the years and look forward to hosting the event in 2021,” wrote Debi Ruiz and Pam Petrak of Chamberlain. An offer was extended for bands to participate in Chamberlain’s Homecoming Parade.
“So, we are working on hosting our own on the same day. Just waiting for city clearance for the street,” said McKeithan. Actually, “we are planning on holding it whether or not we get street clearance – we will have the bands use the track at Hollister (field).”
“I have invited all bands, concentrating on those that were planning on attending the Chamberlain competition. As of now we have three groups: Platte-Geddes, Sully Buttes, and ourselves. This may change to include more,” said McKeithan.
The judges for the band competition are Bethany Amundson, Dakota Wesleyan University, and Deb Jensen, retired director from Groton.
The Pierre High School Marching Band includes 25 instrumentalists, one drum major, and seven flag specialists.
“The Roncalli competition on September 30 is still on,” added McKeithan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.