The T.F. Riggs High School prom is set for April 24, and students are excited after last year's prom was put on hiatus.
“T.F. Riggs High School juniors and seniors are feeling fortunate to celebrate with a prom this year, after having to forego festivities last year due to COVID,” prom advisor Stacey Stueven said. “This year's Grand March starts at 8 p.m. in the Riggs High School theater. The event is closed to the public, but it will be livestreamed by Oahe TV for anyone unable to attend. The prom dance will be held at Riggs from 8:30-11:30, with Post Prom festivities following, hosted by the parents.”
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Organizers limited the entrance to view the Grand March to Riggs students and adults with a pass. Each prom participant is required to sign up for prom, and they receive two grand march guest tickets to share with family. The Grand March starts at 8 p.m. and is livestreamed. Senior class officers, junior class officers, and prom candidates and their dates have signed up and gotten tickets to participate in the Grand March. Somewhat of a tradition, many prom attendees have photos taken in the State Capitol, which now requires a few extra minutes to go through security.
“In past years, the crowning ceremony was held at the end of the Grand March. Starting in 2019, the Crowning Ceremony has been held toward the end of the prom dance,” Stueven said. “With this change, parents of the candidates have been welcome to attend the Crowning Ceremony to take photos. The prom dance itself is not open to the public.”
This year, a professional photographer will take photos of the Grand March participants, as well as the Crowning Ceremony.
After the crowning ceremony, a local band -- Drop Off -- made of students -- Thomas Vetsch, Mike Vandewiele, Blake Jones, Steven Juhus and Owen Seibel -- from TF Riggs, will provide live music.
“Juniors and seniors of T.F. Riggs High School are welcome to attend the prom dance,” Stueven said. “This year, because the students have done a good job of staying healthy and have kept the COVID numbers low, the administration has allowed them to invite guests (juniors and seniors) from area schools to join them.”
The prom king and queen candidates are first selected by the teachers, and then voted on by the junior and senior classes.
The prom king candidates are:
- Bennett Dean. Parents: Greg and Jill Dean.
- Houston Lunde. Parents: Christopher Lunde and Maribel Gutierrez.
- McCain Kruger. Parents: Chris and Jill Kruger.
- Levi McKinley. Parents: Dallas and Sarah McKinley.
- Preston Taylor. Parents: Josh and Cassie Taylor.
“I am involved in Governor Boys Basketball, Governor Baseball, Gov 2 Gov, and I’m a member of National Honor Society," Bennett said. "One personal quote that I can relate to is from my favorite basketball player, LeBron James, 'Nothing is given. Everything is earned.'"
“My activities include football, and I work at Dairy Queen," McCain said. "My quote is from The Office, ‘Well, Michael, I may have underestimated you.’ – Jan; ‘Yeah, well maybe next time you will estimate me’, Michael.”
“My activities include football, basketball, track, USA softball umpire," Houston said. "My quote is, ‘Don’t fear failure, as failures are what teach us our greatest lessons.'”
“My favorite activities have been the oral interpretation team, the chamber choir, the cross-country team, and my church’s worship team," Levi said. "My favorite quote is from Walt Disney, ‘In bad times and in good, I have never lost my sense of zest for life.'”
“I played nose guard for football, and wrestled in the heavyweight class this year," Preston said. "My verse is Romans 1:16, ‘For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to give salvation to everyone that believes.'”
The prom queen candidates are:
- Seneca Hertel. Parents: Paul and Tia Hertel.
- Emma Lusk. Parents: Dan and Brooke Lusk.
- Morkeia Mutchelknaus. Parents: Kevin and Jill Mutchelknaus.
- Austyn Wiebe. Parents: Amber and Trevor Wiebe.
- Raegan Wiebe. Parents: Troy and Jeri Wiebe.
“I am an athlete of the Pierre Swim Team and a swim coach, member of National Honor Society, and proud Gov 2 Gov Mentor," Seneca said. "My quote is, ‘The cross before me, the world behind me.’”
“I have been involved in competitive dance, football sideline cheer, track, student council, currently Student Body president, FBLA, Governor yearbook, Gov 2 Gov, and National Honor Society," Emma said. "I dance at Sarah’s Dance Studio, greet at Avera Helmsley Center, I am a Capital Area United Way board member, and I work at Walmart. My quote is, ‘Believe you can and you’re halfway there,’ - Theodore Roosevelt.”
“I have been involved in volleyball, swim team, and orchestra," Morkeia said. "My quote is, ‘Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life.'”
“I have been involved in volleyball, Sarah’s Dance Studio, Gov 2 Gov, National Honors Society, and working at Zesto, Austyn said. "My quote is, ‘Own your own story.'”
“I have been involved in volleyball, Student Senate, National Honor Society, Gov 2 Gov, and studio dance," Raegan said. "My quote is, ‘Whatever you are, be a good one,’ - Abraham Lincoln.”
