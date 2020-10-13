The Capital Area United Way, based in Pierre, is hosting its annual Biz-Blitz fundraising campaign, “1 Team, 1 Mission,” with a goal of raising $550,000.
“One of the great benefits of donating to the Capital Area United Way is that with one donation you are donating to 17 organizations and multiple local programs, making your pledge go farther than a single organization,” foundation Executive Director Chris Maxwell said.
“Donate to the ‘1 Team, 1 Mission’ campaign,” said Maxwell. “It’s easy to do through our online pledge form and can be done for the business and/or on an individual basis (visit https://CapAreaUnitedWay.org and click the donate button).
“Because of last year’s campaign, we are donating $367,000 to our partner agencies this year, helping them continue the important nonprofit work they do in our community. Of the money raised, 98% stays in our community. The other 2% goes directly to United Way Worldwide to help them continue this great work across the globe,” Maxwell said.
According to Chief of Staff Lindy Geraets, to donate, a person, group or organization can go online. To donate in-person, a member of the CAUW can be out to see the donor any time, especially the week of Oct. 19.
For more information, or to set up a virtual or in-person presentation, email director@CapAreaUnitedWay.org or call 605-224-9229.
The CAUW partner agencies are: American Red Cross - Oahe Chapter, Capital Area Counseling Services (Boys & Girls Club, Teen Court), Central S.D. Child Assessment Center, Central South Dakota Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (Central S.D. RSVP), Community & Youth Involved Center, Feeding South Dakota, Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons, Growing Up Together, Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, Oahe Child Development Center, Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre Area Referral Service, Sioux Council Boy Scouts, South Dakota Discovery Center, Southeast Community Center, The Right Turn, and Urban Indian Health.
