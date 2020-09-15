The Capital Area United Way (CAUW) kicked off their 2020/2021 fundraising campaign with a social media push. In a Facebook video, co-chairs Tasha and Scott Bothun announced the “1 Team, 1 Mission” theme and the organization’s goal to raise $550,000 for 17 local nonprofit organizations.
“Capital Area United Way works hard every year to raise money for local nonprofit agencies like Pierre Area Referral Service and Oahe Child Development Center,” said Tasha Bothun. “We are excited to help share information about the organization, while also helping raise funds for much-needed nonprofits in our area.”
Watchers of the online videos will see a variety of people in the local community joining the CAUW team. To get a piece of the action, film a video committing to joining the “1 Team, 1 Mission” team, post the video on Facebook and tag @CapAreaUnitedWay, and complete an online pledge form.
“Because of the pandemic, we were challenged to approach this year’s campaign in a new way,” said Dayna Hepper, board president CAUW. “The campaign kickoff videos are a great example of this effort, as well as the new online pledge form.”
CAUW is also hosting a socially distanced tailgating kickoff event on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CST) on the rear parking deck of the St. Charles.It will have live music, “fan food,” kids activities, a photo booth, and more. Bring your own lawn chair and wear your favorite sports jersey.
For a staff presentation for your business, or for information, contact Chris Maxwell at director@capareaunitedway.org or call 605-224-9229.
Since 1989, CAUW is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, working in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area to raise funds for nonprofit organizations providing impactful programs for their communities.
