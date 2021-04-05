Capital Area United Way’s ‘Say Yes to the Dance’ different but still a success

After learning local school districts have indeed scheduled prom this spring, cautiously working through Covid, the Capital Area United Way (CAUW) held its annual Say Yes to the Dance event on March 27 at a donated space in Northridge Plaza.
“As soon as we heard about prom dates being scheduled, about a month ago, we got to work planning Say Yes to the Dance,” said Jessica Hanig, president CAUW. “We figured attendance would be down because of COVID concerns and students selecting formal wear for prom only instead of King of Hearts and prom, which is generally the case. That didn’t stop us. This event is important for those who are in need of formal wear for their prom.”
Oahe Light and Sound, who will be providing music for the Pierre prom, donated a sound system for the event. According to Hanig, it brought a lively feeling to the shopping space. All students who attended were also entered to win gift certificates to local restaurants, flower shops, hair salons, and more.
“At its conclusion of Say Yes to the Dance, 26 students selected over 45 pieces of formal wear. Preventive steps were taken to ensure a safe environment for all. We wish all the students a safe, fun, and memorable prom,” said Hanig.
The Capital Area United Way is a 501©3 nonprofit organization supporting 17 nonprofit agencies in the community. Established in 1989, CAUW works within the Pierre and Fort Pierre area to raise funds for nonprofit organizations.
