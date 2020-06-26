Capital City Band free performance for 4th of July

Shown is the Capital City Band after its members performed their final gig of the 2019 summer season. The concert, like all the band’s summer concerts every year, was free to the public. The band uses the Steamboat Park Amphitheater, with audience members listening from their own lawn chairs or blankets on the lawn.

Following a postponed start for many things in the area, the Capital City Band will hold its first free concert of the summer season on the evening of Saturday, July 4, Independence Day.

The concert – “Happy Birthday, America” — is at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater, starting at 9 p.m.

According to Larry Johnson, director of the community volunteer band, the concert includes music that spans the 244 years of American Independence. The concert features both instrumental and vocal selections. This performance, starting at 9 p.m., is an hour later than other performances scheduled for every Wednesday evening for the remainder of the season. “This hour-later start is to coordinate with the Fort Pierre fireworks display, so bring your lawn chair or blanket and celebrate our national birthday,” said Johnson.

The concert program is:

“American Salute” by Morton Gould, “The Good Old U.S.A.” by James Christensen, “Shackelford Banks” by Jay Bocook, “Washington Post March” by John Philip Sousa, “The Music Man” by Meredith Willson, “Armed Forces Salute” by Bob Lowden, “Horse and Buggy” by Leroy Anderson, “An American Celebration” by Carl Strommen, “Theme from Forrest Gump” Alan Silvestri, and concluding with “The Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa.

