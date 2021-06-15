Capital City Band, directed by Larry Johnson, opened its free concert season on Wednesday at Steamboat Park where the band typically kicks of its weekly performances on Wednesdays at 8 p.m.
For June 16, the concert “History of the U.S. Flag / Fun on the Water” includes a history of the U.S. flags presented by the Pierre Elks Lodge.
“The Elk’s will do their flag presentation, then we will switch with “Fun on the Water” to promote the new swimming pool,” Johnson said.
The band will perform selections celebrating the history of the United States first. Then, it will switch to its second part of the program featuring arrangements expressing the fun aspects that come with living by the Missouri River.
“Though the temperature may be high, the trees provide shade for the audience, so bring a friend and your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an hour of fun, spirited music,” Johnson said.
