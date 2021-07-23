It was Christmas in July at Steamboat Park’s amphitheater on Wednesday as the Capital City Band played some holiday favorites in its second to last show of the season. And there was no shortage of Santa caps to keep the festive mood.

“We had an usual theme this week in ‘Christmas in July,’” band director Larry Johnson said. “With 30 years of directing Christmas concerts in Pierre, I have amassed a lot of Christmas band arrangements. And, with the temperatures soaring, what better time to think of something cool.”

A brief shower cooled off the temperatures about two hours before the show, but the grass was already dry when the concert began. Many band and audience members wore at least some kind of Christmas outfits, from Santa hats to reindeer antlers to a full Buddy costume from the movie “Elf.” The audience brought lawn chairs for a festive evening of Christmas cheer during the middle of July.

The band performed a variety of Christmas songs, some sacred and some secular. Songs from favorite singers from past Christmas TV Specials included Andy Williams and Mel Tormé.

The band’s next show on July 28 at 8 p.m., “Directors’ Favorites,” is the final of the season for the Capital City Band. Members of the band, accomplished music directors in their own right, will direct their favorite pieces.

Del Bartels | 605-224-7301

Tags

Reporter Del Bartels, a born and raised South Dakotan and a graduate from Black Hills State University, was the editor of a weekly newspaper for 17 years.

Load comments