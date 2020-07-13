This Wednesday’s free concert by the Capital City Band at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater, starting at 8 p.m., is titled “Things That Go Bump in the Night.”
“This week’s theme is a new one for the city band night’,” said Larry Johnson, director of the Capital City Band. “The music is taken from classical compositions, TV themes, and film scores. We hope it will be a ‘spook-fest’. At last week’s concert it dawned us that it was the Capital City Band’s 138 birthday, July 8, 1882. Thank you for supporting us.”
Halloween comes early this year when the Capital City Band performs a concert of “Things That Go Bump in the Night.” The concert will be filled with music that explores the dark side of the human psyche - both spine-tingling and fun. “If you’re brave enough, grab your lawn chair and join us for an evening of ‘hair-raising’ music,” said Johnson.
The musical pieces include: “Fright Night” by James Kazik, “Things That Go Bump in the Night” by Philip Sparke, “Sorcerer’s Apprentice” by Paul Dukas, “Suite from Symphonie Fantastique” by Hector Berlioz, “A Rockin’ Halloween” by Michael Story, “Music for a Darkened Theater” by Danny Elfman, “Halloween Waltz in Five” by Robert Foster, “The Phantom of the Opera” by Andrew Lloyd Webber” and “Danse Macabre” by Camille Saint-Saens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.