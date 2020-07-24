The final concert of this summer season by the Capital City Band is Wednesday, July 29, at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater in Pierre, starting at 8 p.m. It’s theme is “Directors’ Choice,” where various band members - directors in their own right - will direct favorite selections.
“The band played exceptionally well at Wednesday night’s concert (July 15), considering we played seven new band arrangements for the first time,” said Larry Johnson, director. “Despite the heat, the band stayed focused and we had fun with a first-time theme (‘Things that go bump in the night’). Even though we had a late start this season due to the Covid virus and being out of shape, the band is playing very well.”
This last week (July 22) the band performed selections from some of the biggest composers of music for Broadway. “Another Op’nin’, Another Show” by Cole Porter, “Selections from Chicago” by John Kander, “West Side Story” by Leonard Bernstein, “What I Did For Love” by Marvin Hamlisch, “Miss Saigon” by Claude-Michel Schoenberg, “The King and I” by Rodgers & Hammerstein, “Ol’ Man River” by Jerome Kern, “Richard Rodgers in Concert” by Richard Rodgers, “Grease” by Warren Casey & Jim Jacobs, and “Seventy Six Trombones” by Meredith Willson.
Vocal soloists have also been featured during the season.
Only five concerts are being performed this season, which has been altered by the corona virus.
“There is plenty of room in Steamboat Park, so bring your lawn chair, sit back and enjoy an evening of show-stopping songs,” said Larry Johnson, director.
