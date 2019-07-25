Capital City Band season’s final concert

The Capital City Band performed its final gig of its 2019 summer season. The concert, like all the band’s summer concerts every year, was free to the public. The band uses the Steamboat Park Amphitheater, with audience members listening from their own lawn chairs or blankets on the lawn. (Courtesy photo)

The Wednesday, July 24, concert was titled, “Director’s Favorites.” Opening and closing musical pieces were led by director Larry Johnson. Other selections were directed by volunteer band members. The band includes 14 artists who have earned college degrees in music. Eight of these directed their choices of music played earlier in the summer.

“The concert went very well,” said Johnson. “The audience was quite large and enjoyed the variety of directors. We received a standing ovation at the completion of the concert. We kept track of our out-of-town guests, many from throughout South Dakota as well as guests from 19 states and six foreign countries.”

Musical selections included “Strike Up the Band,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” “Colonel Bogey March,” “Best of the West,” “Simple Gifts,” “Our Director March,” “Prince of Egypt,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark March,” “They Went Thataway,” and “Prairiesong.”

