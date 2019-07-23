“I can’t believe we’re playing our final concert of the season,” said Larry Johnson, Capital City Band director. “It’s a lot of work, but goes by so fast.”
“I’m trying a new idea for the last concert. Instead of me directing my favorites, I’m asking members of the band to direct their favorite songs. The band has 14 members who have earned a college degree in music, and eight of them have agreed to direct. I will direct the opener and final selection,” Johnson said.
The free concert, Wednesday, July 24, “Director’s Favorites,” starts at 8 p.m., in the Steamboat Park Amphitheater. “This is your last chance this season to grab your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the tradition of city band in the park,” said Johnson.
Musical selections include: “Strike Up the Band” composed by George Gershwin, “You’re a Grand Old Flag” by George M. Cohan, “Colonel Bogey March” by Kenneth Alford, “Best of the West” by Mike Story, “Simple Gifts” by Frank Ticheli, “Our Director March” by F.E. Bigelow, “Prince of Egypt” by Stephen Schwartz, “Raiders of the Lost Ark March” by John Williams, “They Went Thataway” by Paul Jennings, and “Prairiesong” by Carl Strommen.
