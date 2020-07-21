Capital City Campus is offering a final round of driver’s education classes, beginning August 3 and ending August 22. The course coaches students in driver safety, confidence, and driving laws.
The course is taught by Diana Know, certified driver education instructor. Students are required to complete 30 hours of class instruction, six hours behind-the-wheel instruction, and six hours of observation time.
In-class instruction is at Capital City Campus in Pierre, with Zoom options available.
Students must be at least 14 years of age to perform the practice driving portion of the class. Adults of any age are welcome. All practice driving will be scheduled with an instructor. Students do not need an instructional permit to take driver’s education.
For more information, including cost, call Chris Maxwell at 773-2160, and to register contact Capital City Campus at info@capitalcitycampus.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.