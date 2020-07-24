Capital City Campus has announced five new college credit courses for the fall semester, at $40 per credit hour tuition rates.
CCC will be providing an on-campus experience for students looking to stay on course with their education, while also staying close to home. Online video options are also be available for students who prefer to learn from home.
“In this unprecedented time, we believe the classes CCC is offering this fall provide a unique option for students who aren’t comfortable heading to college, in the traditional sense,” said Chris Maxwell, executive director CCC. “Our classes allow those students to fulfill some general requirements at a fraction of the cost.”
The courses are to help students cover their general requirements, for any degree for only $40 per credit hour, plus applicable fees. Students will receive SDSU credit for class completion.
The specific courses now available for the Fall 2020 semester are
- BIO 101 & 101L – Biology Survey I
- ECON 201 – Principles of Microeconomics
- ENGL 101 – Composition I
- PSYC 101 – General Psychology
- SOC 100 – Introduction to Sociology
Fall registration is now available. Contact CCC at or 605-773-2160 or info@capitalcitycampus.org.
