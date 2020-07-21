Capital City Campus is offering a final round of driver’s education classes, beginning August 3 and ending August 22. The course coaches students in driver safety, confidence, and driving laws.

The course is taught by Diana Know, certified driver education instructor. Students are required to complete 30 hours of class instruction, six hours behind-the-wheel instruction, and six hours of observation time.

In-class instruction is at Capital City Campus in Pierre, with Zoom options available.

Students must be at least 14 years of age to perform the practice driving portion of the class. Adults of any age are welcome. All practice driving will be scheduled with an instructor. Students do not need an instructional permit to take driver’s education.

For more information, including cost, call Chris Maxwell at 773-2160, and to register contact Capital City Campus at info@capitalcitycampus.org.

