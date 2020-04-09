Dear Capital Journal Subscriber,
I’m writing to you today to let you know that beginning on April 13, 2020, the Capital Journal will reduce the number of days we physically print a newspaper from five to three days each week. While the timing of this change is a direct result of the economic impact of the coronavirus, the growing preference of our audience for consuming our local news content online also played a part in making this decision. It was not a decision we made lightly and this change positions us financially, so we can continue to provide you with the news and information only a local newspaper can.
For our readers that prefer the printed version of the news, we’re still going to give you everything that you love about the paper. Our newsroom will continue to create high-quality journalism every day, just like we always have. Your favorite columns, comics, advertisements and in-depth local stories will still be included. In fact, the size of the paper will increase on the three days we produce a print version to make sure you don’t miss a thing.
The Capital Journal will produce a print version of the newspaper on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. That means that starting on Monday, April 13, there will not be a printed newspaper on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays. The in-depth coverage we normally provide in print on those days will be available the next day including obituaries, police reports, sports and local news. You can also go online any day (whether it is a print day or not) to access our content online.
Many of you already know, but we also have an app for your smartphone, so you can access the Capital Journal content anywhere and anytime. Having the app also allows us to send you notifications of important events, stories and breaking news.
Our daily newsletter is another way to stay informed about the stories that are important to you. It’s a quick and easy way to navigate our content, so you can quickly get to the news you’re looking for. We’re also planning to make them even easier to use, especially on days when there isn’t a print paper, so you can find what you’re looking for. If you haven’t signed up yet, I encourage you to do so today. Simply go to www.capjournal.com and scroll down the page to the newsletter sign up form.
If you haven’t activated the digital portion of your subscription please do so today, so you’ll have access to all of our digital content before April 13. It’s easy and only takes a few seconds. Grab your account number and go to http://capjournal.com/activatenow to start getting digital access today. If you need assistance with registering for digital access we’re glad to help. Please call us at 605-224-7301.
Yes, the frequency of print is changing, but not our commitment to our readers and especially our subscribers. We simply couldn’t continue to deliver the high-quality content you’ve come to expect from the Capital Journal without you and your support. Your loyalty is what helps us continue to serve our community with fact-based, quality journalism. Thank you.
If you have any questions, please call me at 605-224-7301 or contact me via email at jeffrey.hartley@capjournal.com.
Sincerely.
