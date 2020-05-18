Ribbon cutting heralds new Capital Marine & Sport

A ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place May 16, celebrating the new building and new location for Capital Marine & Sport of Fort Pierre.

 Photo by Del Bartels

The Capital Marine & Sport business of Fort Pierre is celebrating not only a new building, but also a new location. The business, on Highway 14/34 on the western end of Fort Pierre, conducted its grand reopening by dedicating its new 60 feet by 120-feet building.

The two-day celebration was May 16-17.

Owners, staff members, families, Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson representatives of the Fort Pierre Development Corporation, friends and other guests joined to cut the ribbon.

The business used to be on the north side of the four-lane blacktop.

“They are now on this side of the highway, with a bigger building,” Hanson said. “We honor the foresight for them to do this.”

This is so much fun — one of the best parts of my job — in welcoming back Capital Marine and Sports. It’s fun being from a small town, where people — and such a business as this one — can really make a difference,” Hanson added.

“The new building looks awesome,” corporation President Shad Ludemann said. “This kind of thing is always great. It is something positive for the community.”

“We were across the road,” co-owner Becci Scott, who owns the business with her husband, Todd, said. “When we got our facilities situated, we came over here.”

Scott said the business now can boast having a full-time Master Mercury Certified Mechanic, Arlo Campbell. According to its website, https://www.capitalmarinesd.com/, Capital Marine & Sport states that it is the only Triton Boat dealer in South Dakota. The business carries the full line of Triton fiberglass and aluminum boats powered by Mercury engines.

The showroom is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, while the service hours are usually the same Monday through Friday. Call 605-223-2222 or 605-223-2452.

