A car show was held Friday, July 3, in Pierre, at Beck Motors who hosted the event. The theme was patriotism.
Members of the Streetmasters Car Club and individual car enthusiasts showed off polished vehicles of a large range of years, makes and models. Guests admiring the vehicles included Pierre Mayor Steve Harding and Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson.
“It was a fun kick-off for the 4th of July weekend,” said Jami Beck. All entries received a set of red and blue fuzzy dice, American flags for their antennas and commemorative stickers. Visiting kids could get free beads and temporary tattoos. Even after the announcement of the winners, people hung around, looking more at the vehicles and sharing in conversation.
Judging was difficult, so three entries shared in the Most Patriotic vehicle category — Kody Rilling, Noel Chicoine, and Rich Shangreaux.
One winner category did not concern vehicles. Through heavy competition, Linda Warner won the most patriotic attire award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.